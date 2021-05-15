As a UK resident, is it possible to invest on Vanguard Information Technology ETF https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/profile/VGT? If so how?
Thanks
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
As a UK resident, is it possible to invest on Vanguard Information Technology ETF https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/profile/VGT? If so how?
Thanks