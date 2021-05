My bank in Poland deducted money when I withdraw from Binance account to my eur bank account. They said that for SEPA from EEA it is free but for SEPA from other countries it is not free. So does it mean that we have sepa transfer for example from UNITED KINGDOM to poland? I thought sepa just is an exclusive for EEA. I mean could someone send money through sepa from UK to any EEA?