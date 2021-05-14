0

Assume the following situation:

My wife and I own a LLC in a community property state. (50/50) We are self-employed and have no employees. Under this arrangrement, business income flows through to personal return.

Let's assume, my wife and I each generate $12000 in profits through self-emploted work (freelancer) under the LLC umbrella, for a total of $24000. We have health insurance through an exchange plan. The plan is in my name. Health insurance costs are $24000 annually.

I know that I can deduct health insurance premia up to the profits from my business.

But, what is the right number here for business profits: $12000 (what I contributed through my work to profits from our jointly owned businss) or $24000 (profits from both me and my wife operating through the LLC).

Thanks!

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.