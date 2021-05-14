0

I'm trying to calculate a portfolio's value using 2 types of calculations. I've tested the calculations on Visa's Feb 21' stock prices.

Starting Value: 10k
Jan 29,2021 Adjusted Price: 192.95
Jan 29,2021 Close Price: 193.25
Feb 12,2021 Close Price: 209.96
Feb 26,2021 Adjusted Price: 212.39
Feb 26,2021 Close Price: 212.39

  1. Using adjusted close to calculate the performance

    Monthly Performance: ((212.39 - 192.95) / 192.95) = 10.0751490%
    Ending Value: 10000 * (1 + 0.100751490) = $11007.5149

  2. Calculating shares + reinvesting dividend

    Starting shares = (10000 / 193.25) = 51.74644243
    Dividend purchased shares = (0.32 * 51.74644243) / 209.96 = 0.078866744
    Total Shares = Starting shares + Dividend purchased shares = 51.82530917
    Ending Value = Total Shares * Feb 26 Close Price = 11007.17742

Attached screenshot of calculations

I know the numbers are pretty close but is there a reason why these ending values aren't matching? Reason I'm curious is because over a 10Yr time horizon + larger starting value the numbers can be quite substantial. Just trying to wrap my head on what could be causing a discrepancy between both calculations.

Thanks in advance!

  • "Reason I'm curious is because over a 10Yr time horizon + larger starting value the numbers can be quite substantial" Are you sure this is true? I would test your calculations against something with a 10-year window to confirm if the difference is still just $0.50 on $11,000 [ie: immaterial]. To me that looks close enough that I wonder if there is a 'hidden' rounded half-penny price in one of the figures you've pulled. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 28 mins ago

