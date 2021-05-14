I'm trying to calculate a portfolio's value using 2 types of calculations. I've tested the calculations on Visa's Feb 21' stock prices.

Starting Value: 10k

Jan 29,2021 Adjusted Price: 192.95

Jan 29,2021 Close Price: 193.25

Feb 12,2021 Close Price: 209.96

Feb 26,2021 Adjusted Price: 212.39

Feb 26,2021 Close Price: 212.39



Using adjusted close to calculate the performance Monthly Performance: ((212.39 - 192.95) / 192.95) = 10.0751490%

Ending Value: 10000 * (1 + 0.100751490) = $11007.5149 Calculating shares + reinvesting dividend Starting shares = (10000 / 193.25) = 51.74644243

Dividend purchased shares = (0.32 * 51.74644243) / 209.96 = 0.078866744

Total Shares = Starting shares + Dividend purchased shares = 51.82530917

Ending Value = Total Shares * Feb 26 Close Price = 11007.17742

Attached screenshot of calculations

I know the numbers are pretty close but is there a reason why these ending values aren't matching? Reason I'm curious is because over a 10Yr time horizon + larger starting value the numbers can be quite substantial. Just trying to wrap my head on what could be causing a discrepancy between both calculations.

Thanks in advance!