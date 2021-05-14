All zero commission stock brokerage firms I have looked at are able to offer zero commissions because of payment for order flow (PFOF). Is PFOF a necessary component of zero commission stock trading, or are there alternative methods for stock brokerages to offer zero commissions without PFOF? PFOF seems to be available only in the more developed markets. For jurisdictions where PFOF doesn't exist, is outlawed, or has not been legalized, I am wondering whether or not they will ever get zero commission stock trading.