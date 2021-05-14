Is it conceivable that some kind of monetary reform would be carried out in western countries (or Europe, or Switzerland if that matters), in which assets and debts (mortgages) would be converted differently? Of course only in extreme conditions where inflation is very high.

Or other measures that could lead to the fact that property owners are not favored.

On the other hand, a (hyper-) inflation would devalue the debts and the house would remain stable in inflation-adjusted terms. This would in a way be unfair for people without home ownership, but on the other hand no one would argue for compensating the mortgage debt in case of deflation.