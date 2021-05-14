0

Is it conceivable that some kind of monetary reform would be carried out in western countries (or Europe, or Switzerland if that matters), in which assets and debts (mortgages) would be converted differently? Of course only in extreme conditions where inflation is very high.

Or other measures that could lead to the fact that property owners are not favored.

On the other hand, a (hyper-) inflation would devalue the debts and the house would remain stable in inflation-adjusted terms. This would in a way be unfair for people without home ownership, but on the other hand no one would argue for compensating the mortgage debt in case of deflation.

Improve this question
6
  • 1
    This feels a lot like an economics question, which would be off topic for the site. Can you tie this in to personal finance a bit more strongly? – JohnFx 49 mins ago
  • what do you mean by "converted" The government cannot arbitrarily change the terms of your mortgage (at least not in the US or Europe to my knowledge) – D Stanley 49 mins ago
  • Inflation is good for fixed-rate debt holders. They can pay off the debt will less valuable units of currency. So it would be good for property holders with mortgages. – D Stanley 47 mins ago
  • 1
    Within the limits of the constitution of your country, governments can pass any laws they like to do anything they like. So discussing what laws a government might pass if hyperinflation was to happen is just wild speculation. – Simon B 41 mins ago
  • 1
    There is a lot that is "conceivable", especially in a situation which is as wildly hypothetical as a hyperinflation in Europe. Generally, inflation benefits the debtors, but in an extreme situation any kinds of extreme measures become plausible. I am voting to close this question as "primarily opinion-based", because it can only be answered with wild speculation about future events. – Philipp 36 mins ago
0

Is it conceivable ?

Sure. Almost everything is conceivable.

It's not likely in the current environment but both economic and political conditions can change drastically and pretty much everything can happen: laws can be changed, constitutions can be changed, revolutions can overthrow governments, etc.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.