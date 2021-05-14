The IRS looks at these types of transaction with skepticism. Since it isn't being sold at fair market value, they are concerned that any losses are fake.

Of course selling the property for less than you paid for it might not work the way you expect. In those years that you rented the property to tenants you were taking depreciation of the structure. During those years the value of the land may have increased. Don't forget that the IRS recaptures the depreciation. So even if you did fix the price to minimize taxes, you would have to figure out the number to make this work. That much calculation would show that it wasn't a fair market value.

Now if you want to move it under the LLC your tax advisor and attorney may know how to make the transfer, without making it a fake price.