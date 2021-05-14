So here's the scenario
- I own a rental property that's fully paid off and in my name
- I own an LLC that's specifically for my rental properties. Currently it's just being used to collect rent and doesn't have any properties in its name. This is changing very soon though.
- I have capital gains from other personal investments such as stocks and crypto currency
Question
Can I sell the rental property that I own, for less than I paid for it, to the LLC that I control, in order to show a loss in order to offset the capital gains from other investments?