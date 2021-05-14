Distributing ETFs pay out dividends.

ETFs pay out dividends. Accumulating ETFs retain dividends and reinvest them internally.

ETFs retain dividends and reinvest them internally. A total return index is an index that measures the performance of a group of components by assuming that all cash distributions are reinvested, in addition to tracking the components' price movements.

What does it mean then that the ETF has the distribution type of income treatment and the Net Total Return index type simultaneously?

The ticker symbol for the exemplary ETF is LYPS PW.

There is a duplicate question without any answer.