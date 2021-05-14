I’ve been trying to find a cryptocurrency exchange other than Robinhood (because I don’t trust them) that has no commissions. I would also like it to be possible to not to give them my bank account information in order to trade. Instead maybe using a credit card or writing a check and taking a picture of it (Fidelity allows this) would be a better option. I just don’t trust all these exchanges with that information, it drives me crazy when I read a review saying the company stole their money. I also want to know if it’s true that when there’s major price movement with Bitcoin that Coinbase shuts down or runs terribly?

Is there any trustworthy crypto exchange out there that has 0 commissions (or very very little commissions) and that allows a credit card instead of my bank account info?

Thanks