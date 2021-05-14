1

I’ve been trying to find a cryptocurrency exchange other than Robinhood (because I don’t trust them) that has no commissions. I would also like it to be possible to not to give them my bank account information in order to trade. Instead maybe using a credit card or writing a check and taking a picture of it (Fidelity allows this) would be a better option. I just don’t trust all these exchanges with that information, it drives me crazy when I read a review saying the company stole their money. I also want to know if it’s true that when there’s major price movement with Bitcoin that Coinbase shuts down or runs terribly?

Is there any trustworthy crypto exchange out there that has 0 commissions (or very very little commissions) and that allows a credit card instead of my bank account info?

Thanks

3
    You know your bank info is written on the checks, right? And Coinbase didn’t run any worse in the last mass crypto exodus than any of the misc exchanges in Asia. I’ll warn you against a zero commission exchange because it’s not as though these exchanges have another way of sustaining their business, so if an exchange offers zero commission I’d just assume it’s a scam. – quid 23 mins ago
  • @quid these are my mom’s worries, not so much my own. I’ll have to tell her that one ;) – Cotton Headed Ninnymuggins 21 mins ago
  • Is each crypto exchange also its own market-maker ? A situation like that is not a problem for Forex dealers because they are institutional currency traders with the world's largest banks. Cryptocurrencies are likely just depending on a few whale founders. – S Spring 4 mins ago
2

No trustworthy crypto exchange will allow you to trade without providing bank account info (or other verifiable personal information). Regulations require them to collect such information about anyone trading crypto on their exchange. Any exchange that allows you to trade without providing this information first is operating outside the regulations and thus is inherently untrustworthy.

Furthermore, most exchanges stopped accepting credit cards long ago because of the risk of credit card fraud creates: Crypto transactions are irreversible, so if a user buys crypto with a stolen card or cancels the charge, the exchange can't do anything to get their crypto back if the card payment is reversed.

If you are concerned about leaving your crypto assets in the hands of an exchange where they can be taken away from you, I would suggest exploring options for hardware or software wallets which would enable you to transfer the cryptocurrency out of the exchange and into your full control

1
  • Since it would be silly to use an exchange that allows credit card use, are there any exchanges out there that have 0 commissions? – Cotton Headed Ninnymuggins 39 mins ago

