In April, the Consumer Price Index reached a record high of 4.2%.

My questions are:

  1. Is this 4.2%, the inflation in the US now?
  2. Where can I find the inflation rate since 2005?
  • "record high" is overstating. This is the highest reported CPI since 2008; it is nothing like the inflation rates in the 1970's. – user4556274 19 mins ago
The Bureau of labor statistics releases the inflation numbers for the United States.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Indexes are available for the U.S. and various geographic areas. Average price data for select utility, automotive fuel, and food items are also available.

The site has links to all sorts of databases and reports. This is a good place to start looking for historical data.

