The Bureau of labor statistics releases the inflation numbers for the United States.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Indexes are available for the U.S. and various geographic areas. Average price data for select utility, automotive fuel, and food items are also available.

The site has links to all sorts of databases and reports. This is a good place to start looking for historical data.