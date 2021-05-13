I already have all the basic ones like fed rates, global market, exchange rate. I am looking for indicators and signals that change day to day. Things that update every day. Slow moving indicators like unemployment rate would not be helpful I think. Any suggestions?
I am creating a trade bot, what are some daily indicators? Signals that fluctuate daily?
-
You will need to be more specific. What is the type of trading strategy you are developing? There are so many "signals and indicators" in this world: global weather data, astronomical data, social media sentiment, container shipping volumes, satellite imagery of crop fields, location of ships and aircraft, etc, etc, etc. – Flux 15 mins ago