I'm doing my 2020 taxes in tax software on which I purchased the state return for CA and GA. I moved to CA from GA in mid-Jan 2020. During the year of 2020, I earned employment income, unemployment income, dividends, and capital gains - all while being a resident in CA.

The tax software automatically removed employment income from my GA state return, but includes the other types of income mentioned above. Is this correct (i.e., does GA tax unemployment income, dividends, and capital gains that was earned during months where the taxpayer was in a different state)?