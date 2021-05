I got a job where I normally get 3 to 5 days per week. I was on EI before and wondering if I should still fill out the biweekly report or select the option I started a full time job?

As an aside in my experience most jobs don't explicitly state in the contract how many hours per week the employee would be working. Variation of one day a week is one thing, but if someone was working 40 hours per week for a year then they started getting 8 hours per week, is that legal?