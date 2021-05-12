There are two parts:

Future pay is handled by submitting a new state W-4.

Past pay: you will have to file a non-resident form with Pennsylvania to get a refund. You will also have to file a tax return with Mississippi to pay them what they owe. The tax tables may differ so your refund is not likely to equal the amount you owe.

This is an example of why employees should review their pay stubs. The stub should specify which state withholding is being applied.

Any form you file this year will apply to 2020 income. Because you are partway through 2021 you will have to file in both states next April to get back 2021 taxes.