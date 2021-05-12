Options beginner here. Cannot wrap my head around this. Say I’m trading a long iron condor and the call spread ends up in the money on expiration. Now I can exercise the long call. So should I wait for the other party to exercise the short call? Or should I wait for the short call to be exercised first before exercising the long call? I don’t wanna just exercise one leg and risk the other leg not being exercised. How does it work ? Thanks.
You can just sell the whole thing to close your position. – ApplePie 31 mins ago
If the short call is in-the-money and they don't exercise, that's good for you. It means that you can sell the underlying at a higher price than the strike. – D Stanley 24 mins ago
@D Stanley - While it may be good for him if he exercises his long call and the short call expires, it can also be very bad should the underlying tank before trading resumes Monday morning (assuming that it's Friday expiration). The entire idea behind an iron condor is defined risk and reward. – Bob Baerker 12 mins ago