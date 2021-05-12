Options beginner here. Cannot wrap my head around this. Say I’m trading a long iron condor and the call spread ends up in the money on expiration. Now I can exercise the long call. So should I wait for the other party to exercise the short call? Or should I wait for the short call to be exercised first before exercising the long call? I don’t wanna just exercise one leg and risk the other leg not being exercised. How does it work ? Thanks.