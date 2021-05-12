I just ordered a Credit card and it has my former last name on it instead of my new last name. Can I still use it or do I have to get a new one?
-
2Best to check with the issuer. – Lawrence 1 hour ago
Odds are very good you can just go ahead and use the card: almost never does anyone bother to look at your card, even in the rare case when they handle it.
Not a bad idea to call the issuer to get a card with your correct legal name on it, however.
-
I agree with this. My wife still has about half of her stuff with her maiden name, and the other half with my last name. Nobody ever cares, except for airport security, and sometimes me when I do store/food pickup for her orders and I never know which last name to give them. – TTT 13 mins ago