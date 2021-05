I just order a Credit card and it has my former last name on it not my new name, I want to know if I can still use it with my former last name I just got married in 2019 and the form came in the mail for this credit card and i didnt look at the name it said boggs on it with my first name i fill it out and sent it in with my new name as keller and they are sending me the card with boggs on it can i still use it