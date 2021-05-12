Up until recently, I was working actively on this project which would consist of a website where people could pay with Bitcoin to submit questions to be answered by other people, and when the person who submitted/paid for the question marked an answer as "accepted", the person who submitted that answer would get the Bitcoin reward sent to them.

The more I thought about it, the harder it became for me to keep working. Eventually, actually just today, after realizing that Lightning Network is just vague, pre-alpha fluff, not anywhere ready for production, I killed the whole project halfways through. Or rather, I'm going to unless somebody can convince me that it's a good idea after all. Here's the reason why I think it's impossible to make money this way:

Let's say that I'm extremely lucky and actually get people using this service at all, which is in itself unlikely from my experience. Suppose that Joe is willing to pay the Bitcoin value of $50 USD for the right answer to some tough programming question. (This feels like it would be rare, and the usual amount would likely be much lower.) First of all, Joe has to send my service the Bitcoin sum amounting to $50 USD + my service's fee + the Bitcoin transaction cost. Let's say my fee is 10%, so $55 + Bitcoin transaction fee. I've personally paid an average of $10-12 USD for each Bitcoin transaction I've made in the last six months, using my always updated Bitcoin Core. So let's count low and say the Bitcoin transaction is $10. That means Joe has to spend a total of $65 USD in Bitcoin to ask his question, $50 of those to be forwarded later to the person who provides the accepted answer. Some time passes, possibly months. Joe finally gets an answer he finds to help him and so he marks it as accepted. My system makes a Bitcoin transaction of $50 USD to that person, and I thus have to pay $60 USD in Bitcoin ($50 reward + $10 transaction fee). I know that you can "bundle together" many transactions into one if you have tons of them and which are not time-sensitive, but my volume of outgoing transactions will be so small as to make this meaningless. I've just lost $5 USD in Bitcoin, assuming that the price has stayed the same. If the Bitcoin price has gone down, I've lost even more! If it has gone up, I may have made some very minor profit. Let's say $1. The government now demands that I pay them 30% of those minimal profits. There goes $0.3. I have $0.7 left. I can use my $0.7 USD (if I'm lucky) to pay for half a small cheeseburger at McDonald's.

Again, this assumes that somebody would actually pay as much as $50 for an answer, and even then, there's an extremely slim chance of me making any money at all from it. It's more likely that they will want to pay something like $5, which would simply be impossible for me to accept. I'd have to make a minimal reward amount set to $50 or more likely $100 to stand a chance of making any money to speak of at all, and how many people are going to be able (and willing) to pay a hundred bucks + my 10% fee + Bitcoin transaction fee?

I would never have even attempted this if it weren't for the fact that I'm desperate to make money, and I guess I was closing my eyes to reality in order to be able to even get 50% ready before I realized how futile this idea is.

Of course, the Lightning Network would make this much more reasonable, but what can I say? I've really spent an enormous amount of time learning about LN and it just doesn't seem anywhere near ready for production. Every time I bring it up, I'm just ignored or people don't really want to talk about it. Even Bitcoin itself has not been adopted by normal people to any meaningful extent, in spite of all the constant "good news", and the LN is like a small fraction of Bitcoin... So I'm just talking about pure Bitcoin now.

Is there something about my calculations that is grossly wrong? Something I've not considered?

Just to make it clear: I'm not using any kind of "third-party" or "hosted" Bitcoin service; I run a Bitcoin Core fullnode and handle it all myself, to minimize my dependency on others and the fees. If I were relying on some kind of "service" for this, it would truly be 100% impossible to ever make even a cent.

PS: I've used USD price amounts here, but I don't live in the USA. So no need to comment about the 30% Bitcoin gains taxes, please.