I'm a US citizen currently in the UK (Northern Ireland to be exact) on a student visa, which allows me to work up to 20 hours per week while I am here. I currently work 20 hours/week for a UK-based company, making less than 10k a year (so I do not have to declare tax, as I was told my by university's visa helpdesk).

A US company that I have freelanced for once or twice before (prior to my move here), recently asked if I'd like to take on a 12 hr/week freelance project for the next couple months.

Can I do this, legally speaking? All my financials (paychecks, tax documents) for the US freelance position would be done through my US bank account and, come tax time, declared there as well.

