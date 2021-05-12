A bank note given out by a goldsmith in that time was not just fiat money. It was actually a voucher which came with the guarantee that if it was given back to the goldsmith, that goldsmith would be obligated to give that amount of gold to the current owner of the bank note. That's why people considered those bank notes as if they were gold. Because they were assured that as long as they owned the bank note, they could exchange it back for gold at the goldsmith.

However, that would become a problem if a lot of people had that idea at once, went to the goldsmith, and they didn't have that much gold available. Now the goldsmith was indepted to all those people with bank notes.

Now to get back to the example the question is talking about.

In that case the goldsmith did not receive gold in exchange for those bank notes, they merely lended the bank notes in exchange for the debtor being indebted to them. The debtor was now obligated to either pay back in gold or in bank notes.

But then the debtor lost those bank notes and does not have gold either. So they can't pay back. At first, this seems like a zero sum game for the goldsmith. They gave out banknotes not backed by anything and they won't get any of the gold or notes they expected. But don't forget that those bank notes are not gone! They are now in circulation, owned by someone else. That someone else now has the right to go to the goldsmith and demand their gold. "But those were just a loan" isn't an answer the new owner of those bank notes has to accept.