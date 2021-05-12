There is some things to consider to put this quote and your thoughts into the right place.

The book is old. The latest original is about 50 years old and the version with a commentary that I own is 20 years old. Some things have changed since then. Among those things are the widespread availability of low-cost index funds which change the game. In the 70s an investor was faced with either buying a mutual fund or investing in individual stocks directly. There was no thing such as buying an S&P500 ETF that costs you 0.07% yearly. The S&P 500 was not even a big thing back then (Graham sometimes refers to it as an "assorted collection"). Hence the recommendation for the passive (he calls it defensive) investor to simply buy a handful of well known DJIA stocks and be done. The active (aggressive) investor would instead research companies more thoroughly.

A great amount of fund managers are not able to outperform the market

Actually this is something that can be easily verified. Moreover, it is literally impossible for the majority of funds to outperform the market. Mutual funds - together with other professional money management such as pension funds, endowments, hedge funds - are the market. Individual investors play a marginal role in moving prices. If you are the market, on average you cannot beat the market.

And things just get worse from there. If you charge 2% fees, your expected after-cost return will trail the market by those 2% on average. If you have high turnover, you will have high trading costs putting you further away from the average. Keep in mind that brokerage fees are only a small part of your trading cost when managing millions. The very act of buying and selling will move prices to your disadvantage. High turnover can cause taxable events (depending on jurisdiction).

So why do funds still perform active management?

First, it is profitable. Not for the investor but for the fund company. There simply is not much to earn with a 0.07% TER compared to 1.5-2% for active funds. And do not forget commission-based salesmen living off your load fee. Those do not earn anything on an ETF.

Second, markets are not perfectly efficient. They are in an equilibrium between efficiency and inefficiency. Check for the Grossmann-Stiglitz-Paradox. There are inefficiencies that are worth exploiting. The problem is just that exploiting them without leverage often is not profitable. A great book with regard to this topic is Efficiently Inefficient, although a bit of a heavy read.

A note on individual investors

Some of the disadvantages of professional money management do not apply to retail investors. The average Joe will not move prices. They can go into small caps with all their money if they want. So the advantage slightly tilts towards active management but the recreational investor is at a severe information disadvantage. Not only is he at working during the day and will always be late to react to events but he is also at a disadvantage in analysis. Let us be honest, who will read earnings reports after work or on the weekend? With your children wanting to play with their father? Do you even have the qualification to understand what is written there? I do not. Furthermore proper diversification is difficult with a small budget. So overall an index fund offers the best balance between cost, effort and return.