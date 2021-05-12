The ask price is the price the stock is sold at, and the bid price is the price people are willing to buy it for. So when you bought the stock for $1000, and you want to sell it for $1020, then that would happen as soon as the bid price is $1020. However, the bid/ask spread is not a constant. So when the bid price is $1020, then the ask price is not necessarily $1024.

However, you actually don't need to be concerned with this, because when you want to sell that stock as soon as you get $1020 for it, you can simply post a limit order for $1020. Your broker will then sell your stock when the bid-price rises to $1020.