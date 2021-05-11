1

In 2020 I left a corporate job and started my own business. I established a solo-401k and accidentally made an excess contribution to the solo 401k due to a previous contribution in my last job's 401k. I understand there are separate employee and employer contribution limits, and I figured this in and made a corrective distribution from the solo 401k in March 2021.

As the "employer," I understand I need to file a 1099-R for the principal distribution and a second 1099-R for the interest earned.

As the employee, I believe I need to include the excess contribution amount in my 2020 income, and also include the amount in my qualified plan contribution deduction (showing an excess). Is this right? I also understand I'll need to report the 1099-Rs, but does this need to happen in 2020 or 2021? In other words, does my 2020 return need to wait until I can file the 1099-Rs?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jonathan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jonathan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.