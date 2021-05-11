Our finance team wants to move the semi-monthly employees who are all salaried to a bi-weekly pay schedule on August 16th. The ongoing argument is the "gap" in pay.

We've been using an example of an employee who earns $50k per year. At the end of 2021 they will get $48,557.64.

15 checks @ $2.083.33

9 checks @ 1,923.08

I understand that by going bi-weekly, they will receive a portion of their 2021 time worked in 2022, but how do they ever "catch up"? Salaried employees who are already bi-weekly received EOY 2020 pay in 2021, but that's not the case for the people being converted.

Also, what do companies typically do to assist the employees when they go an extra week without pay due to the conversion? Does everyone just give plenty of notice so the employee can plan?

I apologize if I'm not explaining this well, or maybe we've just over complicated it.

Our Conversion Example: