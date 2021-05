I have done some trading in my time, and I was wondering, how to get around the PDT rules (this does not directly relate to me because I prefer swing or long-term investing.)

I have briefly researched a two ideas:

Trading with an out-of-country broker. Using a cash account (opposed to a margin account)

What are the pros and cons of the two ideas?

Note: Please give your answer in a format that is readable and easy to understand. Maybe use a table.