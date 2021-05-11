Currently, I hold some shares of IAU in my Robinhood account and my friend who held GLD in Robinhood told me that it is painful as hell filing taxes when you own gold trust shares.

He also told me that Robinhood does not provide any kind of tax documents for those shares which makes it even more painful when filing taxes.

I am currently in the process of moving my IAU holdings and all of my holdings over to Charles Schwab, so I wanted to know what kind of tax documents I should ideally receive from my brokerage for filling taxes on my IAU or any precious metal trust holdings.