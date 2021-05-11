3

I've provided some services to USA company during 2020 as independent contractor and was waiting for a company to send the 1099-NEC form so I can file my taxes.

Now the company just told me they forgot to make 1099 for me and will have to do the amendment to their business taxes to include the 1099 form for me and that it will take 6-8 weeks to process.

Now, the deadline is around the corner and with this delay I am worried I will be late to file.

My question is, can the company send me a Copy B of 1099-NEC at the same time they send copy A with their tax amendment so I can immediately file it before the deadline? If I do that, will it create the problems to me and/or company?

You are responsible for the taxes even if you didn't get the 1099.

The IRS requires the company to issue a 1099 if you were paid more than $600. They have to create the 1099, if they want to claim the expense on their taxes. But you have to claim the income even if there is no form.

If you filed quarterly estimated taxes you should have all the numbers you need. If you get the 1099 after you file, and your numbers are wrong, you can amend your taxes.

My question is, can the company send me a Copy B of 1099-NEC at the same time they send copy A with their tax amendment so I can immediately file it before the deadline? If I do that, will it create the problems to me and/or company?

Whether or not they ever file a 1099 does not directly affect you.

As a self-employed business owner (which is what you are), you need to report all the business income that you had on your tax return, whether or not you receive a 1099 for it. So you don’t need a 1099; you just add up all the deposits/checks you received last year from your employer/customer, and that is your business revenue.

If they are late filing a 1099, it also doesn’t affect you; it doesn’t matter to you whether the IRS receives any 1099 before or after they receive your return.

The only thing that a 1099 does is ensure that you don’t neglect to include some business revenue that you had. So if you claim $50,000 of business revenue on your return, and then the IRS receives a 1099 with your SSN on it for $100,000, then you have a problem. However, if you claim $50,000, and the IRS doesn’t receive any 1099, or the IRS receives a 1099 that only has $20,000 on it, there is no problem for you. The IRS understands (and even expects) that you could have revenue that is not on a 1099.

Your employer/customer might be in trouble if they don’t meet their obligation of submitting a 1099, but that is their problem, not yours.

If you don’t know how much you were paid last year, and/or you want to make sure that your numbers match theirs, you have a few options. You could, as mhoran_psprep suggests, file now using your best guess, and amend later when you get the 1099. Alternatively, you could file for an extension now. You still need to estimate how much you will owe and pay it by the deadline, but then you have some time before you need to complete and file your actual return.

