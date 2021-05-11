Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
24 times
What is the meaning of following term:
"operating the currency and credit system of a country to its advantage"
I have come across the term in the preamble of Reserve Bank of India which happens to be a central bank of India. Please assist me with this.
Aastik
59533 silver badges1616 bronze badges
