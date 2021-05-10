0

Years back, I worked in the USA and made 7 years (28 quarters) social security contributions. I wrote to them a few years back and they said that I could get a pension with a minimum of 40 quarters of contributions.

I have tried contacting them to ask if I can make voluntary contributions, in order to qualify for a minimum pensions. However, I have not had a reply from for over a year now (because .. Covid?).

Obviously, I can't do anything until I hear from them officially, but can anyone here tell me unofficially:

  • can I make voluntary contributions?
  • if so, how much would 12 quarters of contributions cost me?
  • how much of a pension could I expect with 40 quarters of contributions?
  • would it be beneficial to me to make even more contributions?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.