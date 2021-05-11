5

Since I still live with my parents I've been saving money for a while. All these savings amount to around 15 months of my current salary.

Now I need a car.

Cars are pretty expensive. I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money...

So I decided to go for a new car.

The car I want to buy would cost 75% of my current savings.

Would you purchase a car in that manner?

The other option is monthly instalments which would lower my monthly savings to pay for the car loan.

What do you think would be money wise here?

    "I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money..." yeah but it costs a lot less money than a new car that will also have mechanical problems eventually... – D Stanley 17 hours ago
    Paying from your savings is a very good idea. Paying this much of your savings on a car is very much not a good idea. – chepner 17 hours ago
    I saved and paid cash for a new car that was ~28% of my annual salary at the time. (Many would say I still overpaid.) In the 9 years since, though, I haven't come close to paying an additional 50% in maintenance and repairs. Keep in mind, also, how long you will continue to be able to save money at your current rate, i.e., how long will you be able to have your parents cover a large chunk of your living expenses. – chepner 16 hours ago
    Also, take a moment to think about how 2026-steve will feel about you spending that much money on a car today. You may think you have nothing better to do with the money, but he will probably think otherwise. – chepner 16 hours ago
    "I don't want a used car" Why not buy a used car from a dealership with the benefits of a new car at less of a price? I've always (since my first new car) bought "New Used" - cars from the dealership, right off of lease and with all the insurance and warranties of a "new car". BRAND new car loses thousands in price when it drives off the lot... you can buy a leased 3 year old car for that thousands less and have all the benefits... Also, how much are you going to be driving? Lots? Little? – WernerCD 6 hours ago
If your current savings represents 15 months of salary and the car you are looking at purchasing costs 75% of your current savings, that means that buying a car that costs 11.25 months of your current salary. That is an insanely expensive car relative to your means. From a financial perspective, buying this car would be devastating. I would strongly suspect that you are discounting the cost of maintaining this new car and that you are inflating the cost of dealing with occasional mechanical problems with a decent used car that you can more comfortably afford.

Money wise, the best course of action would be to reconsider the plan. Buy a much (much) less expensive used car that you can much more comfortably afford. Deal with the occasional mechanical issue that will inevitably appear. Drive that car until the wheels fall off.

    Drive it longer: wheels can be replaced :) – chepner 17 hours ago
    @steve without knowing where you are in the world or what your salary actually is, that seems unlikely. Around here even at minimum wage with a full time job you'd be bringing home approx £1200 / month post-tax. A cheap used car can be had for less than half of that. Now I'm not saying this means it's sensible to buy the absolute cheapest car you can find, but it seems like you might be adding some extra constraints on your searching? – Vicky 17 hours ago
    Ah, since I wrote my comment you've edited yours to include cars you liked. Only you can decide how much the monetary value is to you of getting a car you like, versus one that will get you from A to B as needed. – Vicky 16 hours ago
    "Drive that car until the wheels fall off." Plan B: Tight the lug nuts! :->) – Bob Baerker 16 hours ago
    I love the utterly US/UK centric answers to this question. Oh you should get a car for 600 pounds. That is utterly impossible even for example in the Czech republic. Absolute minimum is about 1600 pounds and that's a car that will break down in months if not weeks. Not everywhere is the US/UK. And 1600 pounds is roughly 1.5x the MEDIAN monthly salary. – DRF 4 hours ago
I just bought my daughter a car. A 2018 just coming off lease. 21,000 miles, and about half the price of the same car new. The money saved on insurance alone is significant. Her prior car was driven to 200,000 miles, and only the last 30,000 or so was heavy on repairs. In hindsight, we should have made the move at 150,000 or so. So her new car has about 80% of its life remaining and even some residual value after that.

    Exactly this. You can pick up even a barely used car with a few hundred or few thousand miles on it for significantly cheaper than a new one. Speak to the dealer you want to purchase the new car from and they will gladly hook you up with a used one instead. – GamerGypps 3 hours ago
Always pay cash. If you cannot afford a new car right away, buy a used one. If you cannot afford a used car, you are in no position to afford a car loan.

Whether 75% of your savings is too much, is depending on your cash flow. I am sure my first car (during university times) cost me more than 75% of savings. And after I started working, I got another car which again took most of my savings. But in both cases I had a good positive cash flow that was making up for this within less than a year.

    This. Measure the savings not as a percentage of the total savings amount, but in terms of the length of time it's taken to get there. An amount which took nine months to accumulate is far more affordable than an amount which took nine years to accumulate. (Be sure to factor in running costs on the car you get: that will eat into the amount you used to save.) – Andrew Leach 2 hours ago
It all depends on the interest rate being offered. You cannot make a generalization.

New car loans from the manufacturer are subvented. This is a major benefit to buying new. This means the manufacturer pays part of the financing cost out of its margins, in order to encourage sales of new cars.

I recently got a new car loan at "0%" APR. In reality, it was 0.9% because there's a cash rebate that I didn't receive.

I could have taken that money and deposited in a CD at the same company's finance arm and received 1.5% interest. That is, I could have been paid 0.6% to loan money to myself.

Obviously, I took the deal and kept the money in my existing investments, which easily realize 10x that, and I still have access to that money if an emergency occurs.

Additionally, for younger people, an installment loan on your credit record will greatly help you get a mortgage. (Credit scores for mortgages distinguish between long-term installment loans versus revolving credit cards)

The actual interest rate being offered depends on your creditworthiness and country. You need to determine what interest rate is being offered, and how that compares to alternatives including the benefits of having more rainy-day funds.

Yes, pay cash from savings to buy a car. 75% of your savings is probably fine, depending on your total savings and income level. This does not scale linearly, so concrete numbers would be helpful in better answering your question.

All cars have mechanical problems. Used cars probably have fewer than you think. New cars are a high price to pay to avoid them.

  • "75% of your savings is probably fine" the problem I have with that statement is the fact that if something goes wrong, can you afford a year of salary (roughly what he's made since it's 75% of 15 months of savings) for a replacement car? Seems a bit steep to pay THAT much for a car. – WernerCD 5 hours ago
  • If you buy your used car from a reputable dealer it will come with a guarantee. – RedSonja 3 hours ago
As the new vs. old question is addressed well in other answers, I'd like to address the question of loan vs. cash.

Although taking out a loan costs additional money over the long run, there is a key advantage of a loan that has not been mentioned in other answers:

Regular payments on a car loan will build positive credit history. It sounds like you're pretty young, so this could have a significant impact when you're looking to make other big moves in your life like renting an apartment (landlords check credit history) or buy a house (better interest rate).

With few exceptions, if you borrow money, you will pay interest. That means you are paying extra for that money. This interest makes whatever you buy significantly more expensive.

There are only 2 advantages to taking out a loan and not using the money you already have:

  1. You will have more money available for emergencies and the unexpected (and life rarely goes as planned).
  2. You will have the opportunity to invest the money. The only guaranteed investments earn almost zero interest right now, and all other investments carry significant risk of losing your principle.

Overall, I would recommend against taking out a loan.

Regarding the price of the vehicle, it would be ideal to spend less on the vehicle and save some of your money for emergencies, the unexpected, and charity. But, if you have no other significant expenses, and don't foresee any in the near future, spending 75% of your savings may be okay. Don't forget about taxes, maintenance, disposables (tyres aren't cheap!), insurance, and petrol. Plus, if you keep your job, you will have a steady source of income.

That said, buying a new vehicle is almost always a rip-off. As soon as you take it off the lot, most vehicles depreciate by 15-20%. That's money you just lost and can't get back.

Your best value will likely be to buy a vehicle a few years old that has already experienced that instant depreciation. With the money you save, you'll be able to afford a whole lot of maintenance, which may or may not be needed.

Is it a bit of a gamble? Yes. That's the downside. But if you pay an independent mechanic to inspect a used vehicle before purchase, you'll hopefully have a reasonable idea of its condition. Of course, the mechanic likely won't be looking inside the engine valves, so they won't be able to see everything.

Don't forget, new vehicles can often be a big headache too. For example, according to Toyota, the Toyota Prius is allowed to consume up to 1L of oil every 1000km (that's 1.1qt per 600 miles) before Toyota will even start to consider it a problem. The car dealership isn't going to tell you that sort of thing before you hand over your money.

