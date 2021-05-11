With few exceptions, if you borrow money, you will pay interest. That means you are paying extra for that money. This interest makes whatever you buy significantly more expensive.
There are only 2 advantages to taking out a loan and not using the money you already have:
- You will have more money available for emergencies and the unexpected (and life rarely goes as planned).
- You will have the opportunity to invest the money. The only guaranteed investments earn almost zero interest right now, and all other investments carry significant risk of losing your principle.
Overall, I would recommend against taking out a loan.
Regarding the price of the vehicle, it would be ideal to spend less on the vehicle and save some of your money for emergencies, the unexpected, and charity. But, if you have no other significant expenses, and don't foresee any in the near future, spending 75% of your savings may be okay. Don't forget about taxes, maintenance, disposables (tyres aren't cheap!), insurance, and petrol. Plus, if you keep your job, you will have a steady source of income.
That said, buying a new vehicle is almost always a rip-off. As soon as you take it off the lot, most vehicles depreciate by 15-20%. That's money you just lost and can't get back.
Your best value will likely be to buy a vehicle a few years old that has already experienced that instant depreciation. With the money you save, you'll be able to afford a whole lot of maintenance, which may or may not be needed.
Is it a bit of a gamble? Yes. That's the downside. But if you pay an independent mechanic to inspect a used vehicle before purchase, you'll hopefully have a reasonable idea of its condition. Of course, the mechanic likely won't be looking inside the engine valves, so they won't be able to see everything.
Don't forget, new vehicles can often be a big headache too. For example, according to Toyota, the Toyota Prius is allowed to consume up to 1L of oil every 1000km (that's 1.1qt per 600 miles) before Toyota will even start to consider it a problem. The car dealership isn't going to tell you that sort of thing before you hand over your money.