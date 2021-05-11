Since I still live with my parents I've been saving money for a while. All these savings amount to around 15 months of my current salary.

Now I need a car.

Cars are pretty expensive. I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money...

So I decided to go for a new car.

The car I want to buy would cost 75% of my current savings.

Would you purchase a car in that manner?

The other option is monthly instalments which would lower my monthly savings to pay for the car loan.

What do you think would be money wise here?