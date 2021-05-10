0

Since I still leave with my parents I've been saving money for a while. All this savings is around 15 months of current salary

Now I need a car.

Cars are pretty expensive. I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money...

So I decided to go for a new car

The car I want to buy would cost 75% of my current savings.

Would you purchase a car in that manner ?

The other option is monthly installments which would lower my monthly savings to pay for the car loan

What do you think would be money wise here ?

  • "I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money..." yeah but it costs a lot less money than a new car that will also have mechanical problems eventually... – D Stanley 21 mins ago
  • Paying from your savings is a very good idea. Paying this much of your savings on a car is very much not a good idea. – chepner 21 mins ago
  • @chepner How much would be reasonnable ? In your view ? Would you say 25% of much much less – steve 16 mins ago
  • I saved and paid cash for a new car that was ~28% of my annual salary at the time. (Many would say I still overpaid.) In the 9 years since, though, I haven't come close to paying an additional 50% in maintenance and repairs. Keep in mind, also, how long you will continue to be able to save money at your current rate, i.e., how long will you be able to have your parents cover a large chunk of your living expenses. – chepner 4 mins ago
  • Also, take a moment to think about how 2026-steve will feel about you spending that much money on a car today. You may think you have nothing better to do with the money, but he will probably think otherwise. – chepner 1 min ago
If your current savings represents 15 months of salary and the car you are looking at purchasing costs 75% of your current savings, that means that buying a car that costs 11.25 months of your current salary. That is an insanely expensive car relative to your means. From a financial perspective, buying this car would be devastating. I would strongly suspect that you are discounting the cost of maintaining this new car and that you are inflating the cost of dealing with occasional mechanical problems with a decent used car that you can more comfortably afford.

Money wise, the best course of action would be to reconsider the plan. Buy a much (much) less expensive used car that you can much more comfortably afford. Deal with the occasional mechanical issue that will inevitably appear. Drive that car until the wheels fall off.

    Drive it longer: wheels can be replaced :) – chepner 36 mins ago
  • I see.... The cheapest used car I liked and saw on internet is about 3.5 month of current salary which mean I'd take up to 16% of my current saving. Would that be a good deal or should I go even lower ? How much lower – steve 21 mins ago
  • @chepner lol that's funny and so true – steve 16 mins ago
  • @steve without knowing where you are in the world or what your salary actually is, that seems unlikely. Around here even at minimum wage with a full time job you'd be bringing home approx £1200 / month post-tax. A cheap used car can be had for less than half of that. Now I'm not saying this means it's sensible to buy the absolute cheapest car you can find, but it seems like you might be adding some extra constraints on your searching? – Vicky 15 mins ago
    "Drive that car until the wheels fall off." Plan B: Tight the lug nuts! :->) – Bob Baerker 10 mins ago

