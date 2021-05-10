Since I still leave with my parents I've been saving money for a while. All this savings is around 15 months of current salary
Now I need a car.
Cars are pretty expensive. I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money...
So I decided to go for a new car
The car I want to buy would cost 75% of my current savings.
Would you purchase a car in that manner ?
The other option is monthly installments which would lower my monthly savings to pay for the car loan
What do you think would be money wise here ?