Since I still leave with my parents I've been saving money for a while. All this savings is around 15 months of current salary

Now I need a car.

Cars are pretty expensive. I don't wanna buy a used car and be stuck with mechanical problems to be fixed every now and then. That costs money...

So I decided to go for a new car

The car I want to buy would cost 75% of my current savings.

Would you purchase a car in that manner ?

The other option is monthly installments which would lower my monthly savings to pay for the car loan

What do you think would be money wise here ?