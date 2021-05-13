Buying used cars is more expensive in the long run, and you have the money to buy a new/barely used car

Edit (clarifying for the comment below): I'm all for buying cars with up to 10/15k miles already on them (and still has some factory warranty) that are a cheaper than a full priced new car, what I'm against is what the top answer is suggesting "Buy a MUCH (MUCH) cheaper used car and just deal with the mechanical issues"

Used cars are a crapshoot, and are never actually as cheap as people claim (some folks will tell you "Yea just pick up a used gem of a car for like $1,000 and drive it until it falls apart", terrible advice for many reasons). If you want to try your luck buying $3,000 used cars every couple of years like people here are suggesting it, go for it.

New cars have factory warranties so you're guaranteed to not have any problems (or at least not pay for ones you might have) and beyond the factory warranty if you drive it properly (dare I say gingerly), maintain it properly (oil changes, etc), and keep an eye out for any potential leaks/puddles under the chassis, it'll last a VERY long time.

It's similar to home buying vs. renting: If you don't have money for a down payment on a house, the obvious short term cheaper option is to rent, same as with cars: if you don't have cash for a new or slightly used car: buy cheap cars and pray like hell, but OP does have the cash. It's like OP is asking "I have $200k in savings, should I buy a house for $150k?" and people are telling him "No, that's too much of your savings, you should rent instead"

My opinion: use 50% of your savings on the car, borrow the rest, drive the car properly and keep up with maintenance. Barring the incredibly rare, new car automotive horror story, you'll have the car for a very long time. OR, since you're not really at risk of being homeless should you lose your job or hit financial hardship, buy the car outright using 75% of your savings... especially if you're planning on sticking around your parents place for a little longer, live frugally and save back up to where you're at now.

this is going to get downvoted because everyone here is answering from their own perspective: most likely they're adults, they have a home, possibly children, and other financial concerns, so to them, dropping "75% of their savings on a car" is a DRASTICALLY different thing than your own situation, but they don't see it, OP: get the car, treat it properly, you won't have to worry about cars for 20+ years, if you start playing musical chairs with used cars every couple years you'll wish you hadn't. If "buying a used car and driving it until the wheels fall off, or until you get sick of it breaking down" is the best idea, why does almost no one who is gainfully employed, with positive cash flow and savings do it (not to mention with more than enough savings to buy a new one outright)? I'd bet the authors of answers telling you to go the "purchase a used car and drive it until it dies" route are NOT doing that themselves, and have a car they purchased new, or they lease