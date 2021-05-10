0

I leased an SUV for 3 years, 36K miles, and the lease is due in a month and I only used 10k miles. The car is "full-option" and the buyout price is visible in the portal where I make the payments every month. I called and also went to the dealer asking about APRs so I can finance the car and compare the rates with banks and etc but they instead showed me new cars to lease and I feel like they are pressuring me to do something I don't want to. Not to mention they are literally calling my number twice a week leaving a voicemail.

Interestingly, I see the same car with the same options with the same model year as my car about $7k over the purchase price that I see on the payment portal. I think they want me to return the car and sell it themselves to someone else.

I just really like my car and I don't want to return it. What option do I have? I don't want to be rude to them but maybe there is a language barrier or maybe there is something else I could do to bypass the dealer. Can they force me to return the car? They keep saying they need to inspect the car for damages and I am liable for damages (which there is none, thankfully) but I won't be liable if I lease a new car instead.

