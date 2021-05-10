0

When calculating TWR for an investment, what is the best way for calculating the return of a period that ends with the withdrawal of the funds?

When there is a withdrawal of the funds, the last period TWR is -100% if one follows the standard formula.

But in the example posted below, I'd like it to be -10%, as that's the quantity that remained just before the withdrawal. I can detect the case (last row and / or final value == 0) and write an IF but I was wondering if there is some way of generalizing including this case.

Example:

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
gontrollez is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

gontrollez is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.