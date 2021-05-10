When calculating TWR for an investment, what is the best way for calculating the return of a period that ends with the withdrawal of the funds?

When there is a withdrawal of the funds, the last period TWR is -100% if one follows the standard formula.

But in the example posted below, I'd like it to be -10%, as that's the quantity that remained just before the withdrawal. I can detect the case (last row and / or final value == 0) and write an IF but I was wondering if there is some way of generalizing including this case.

Example: