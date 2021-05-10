In markets with price-time priority, why don't traders enter limit orders at all prices, so that they could be first in line when the price moves? For example, if the current best bid is $10 and the best offer is $11, why don't traders enter limit orders at all other prices — $1, $2, $3, ..., $9.97, $9.98, $9.99, ..., $11.01, $11.02, $11.03, ... , $12, $13, $14, ... — so that they could obtain priority when the market price moves to the level of any of their limit orders? If a trader happens to have placed an order at $15 far in advance, and the price eventually moves to $15, the trader's order will have priority because the trader was the first to place a limit order at that price. Any yet, when I look at limit order books, I don't see traders scrambling to occupy every single price level. Why is that?