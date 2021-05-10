In markets with price-time priority, why don't traders enter limit orders at all prices, so that they could be first in line when the price moves? For example, if the current best bid is $10 and the best offer is $11, why don't traders enter limit orders at all other prices — $1, $2, $3, ..., $9.97, $9.98, $9.99, ..., $11.01, $11.02, $11.03, ... , $12, $13, $14, ... — so that they could obtain priority when the market price moves to the level of any of their limit orders? If a trader happens to have placed an order at $15 far in advance, and the price eventually moves to $15, the trader's order will have priority because the trader was the first to place a limit order at that price. Any yet, when I look at limit order books, I don't see traders scrambling to occupy every single price level. Why is that?
Because they might get transacted… – quid 12 mins ago
@quid Isn't that a good thing? Isn't that the whole point of placing an order and being the first in line? What's the point of placing orders if they never get transacted? – Flux 10 mins ago
Sure but if you occupy every order to the penny more than one of the orders may transact – quid 9 mins ago