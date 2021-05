I understand that many companies use the 125k/130k/etc fixed threshold for classification of NHCE/HCE employees (whereas others use the 20% rule), which field of W2 is used to determine this?

For example, if you've contributed the full 19.5k to Pre-Tax 401k, does that reduce the income that's subject to the 130k cliff, or does it not? How would one know if they're NHCE or HCE?