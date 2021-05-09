I am currently working at USA holding H1B Visa, and obviously I'm a foreigner, and my parents are not American resident, which means they are not subject to any American Tax, (10% dividend might apply, but capital gain is tax-free).

I have my parents visited me earlier and I opened bank account and IB account for them, so instead of playing the complicated Roth IRA stuff, can I simply wire transfer some money ($15000 gift excursion annually), buy stocks, profit, and when I need money, for example, down payment, just ask them to gift back to me?

Is there any legal or tax issue in this way? Sounds like a better Roth plan.