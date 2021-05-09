0

Let's say I want to buy a house, but I don't want to spend any of my 10 BTC. So I want to borrow 1 BTC.

In order for me to not be able to scam whoever lends me that 1 BTC, I have to "fully collateralize" the loan, by locking 1 BTC into this system.

So now I have 9 BTC left and 1 BTC locked up... And 1 BTC given to me as the loan...?

Is the idea that if I don't send back 1 BTC to the other person before a certain time limit, that 1 BTC that is locked up will be given to the lender, and I will lose it forever?

But doesn't this mean that I expect to gain another 1 BTC until that time? If I don't, I would have to take one of my remaining 9 BTC to pay for it, which makes no sense as I could simply let it "expire" so that they get to keep the 1 BTC that was locked up.

I basically don't understand the point of the whole thing unless I have some sort of ingenious, rock-solid idea which I know will earn me at least 1 BTC to pay them back. In fact, it would have to make me much more than 1 BTC for there to be any actual profit.

If I buy a house for 1 BTC, it will not yield any money and certainly no BTC. It may appreciate a bit in value, but it's still a house -- not a Bitcoin.

Is there something I'm fundamentally missing here? What is the point of taking a loan to "not spend your Bitcoin" when you have to pay it back anyway? Is the idea that the borrower assumes that they will make a lot of money somehow, unrelated to the loan, and be able to pay it back until it expires? Is it really that "simple"?

