I regularly see financial news articles that say "Company X's earnings beat analysts' forecasts by 15%". When companies release their quarterly results, these results are called "earnings releases". There seems to be a fixation on earnings and earnings per share (EPS). Why is that? What makes the EPS more interesting than other metrics such as revenue, free cash flow, inventory levels, cash levels, changes in expenses, etc.? I see "XYZ corp. profit exceeds analyst forecasts" far more often than "XYZ corp. free cash flow exceeds analyst forecasts". Why the singular focus on earnings?