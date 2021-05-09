I'm fairly new to the world of finance and I'm learning how to analyze financial statements of publicly traded companies. I came across the latest quarterly report (Q1 2021) of TopBuild Corp. (BLD), you can find it here (pick the "Quarterly" tab): https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NYSE-BLD/financials-income-statement/. What I don't understand is how every financial website tells that earnings have beaten the estimates (estimated EPS was 1.95, actual one is reported as 2.02). But I analyzed the report and saw that there was a drop in net income from 70.76M in Q4 2020 to 59.84M in Q1 2021. The new calculated basic EPS should therefore be 1.82 (−15.52%). So where does that "2.02" come from?
-
Where are you seeing the 2.02 figure? The link you have provided agrees with you that Q1 2021 EPS was 1.82. – Mike Scott 1 hour ago
-
On Yahoo Finance on the right sidebar: finance.yahoo.com/quote/BLD?p=BLD, on Tading view also in the finanlcial overview (earnings box): tradingview.com/symbols/NYSE-BLD/financials-overview, on Finbox also: finbox.com/NYSE:BLD/earnings – Marco Ferreri 30 mins ago