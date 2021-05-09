I don't know this is the right place to place this type of question or not. I am an indian citizen and I have an Indian passport. But i want to open a bank account in the US or Canada. Is there any way to open an account if I never visited these countries before and don't want to visit to create a bank account either? I want to use that account to receive money and transition.
You will almost certainly find it much easier to open an account in India with a bank that also operates in North America, and they should provide services that will meet any legitimate need that you have for a US bank account.