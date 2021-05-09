So the situation is the following. I am in the last year of university and got myself a well paid part-time job. My expenses are negligible for now. Since I was 18 I was always making money here and there, so I managed to gather over 400k of local currency,CZK (200 on my personal account, 200 on "building savings"(?)).

Now I've been doing a little research for the last couple of days so I've got an idea what I could do with the situation, but the world of finance is absolutely alien to me, big and scary so I would seriously appreciate a feedback and some advice.

My idea would be to take most of the saved money and put it into ETF as a long-term investment, such as VOO or SPY, which might be a less dangerous option. From this point I'd like to regularly, monthly, save up.

My question is: is this a smart idea, or are there any flaws I don't see. I'd like to see this as a passive, long term investment. Right now I am sitting on two chairs at once and I don't have the time to learn enough and watch enough the world of finance to start actively working with money. I am aware of generally known risks about ETF, that it is a bit more risky than other options etc. Another question: what would be the procedure, is it really that easy to create an account with a broker (xtb,etoro), put the money there and immediately buy? Is this reliable?

Now for some this probably is the very basic question, but I really have got no one to ask around and as well as I know that it is the better the sooner you start with saving, I am also aware that it might be a bad idea to rush into things and regret in a week or two after finding out and realizing mistakes I don't see.

Edit: naturally I am curious about another suggestions that would you see as a better option