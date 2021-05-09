0

So the situation is the following. I am in the last year of university and got myself a well paid part-time job. My expenses are negligible for now. Since I was 18 I was always making money here and there, so I managed to gather over 400k of local currency,CZK (200 on my personal account, 200 on "building savings"(?)).

Now I've been doing a little research for the last couple of days so I've got an idea what I could do with the situation, but the world of finance is absolutely alien to me, big and scary so I would seriously appreciate a feedback and some advice.

My idea would be to take most of the saved money and put it into ETF as a long-term investment, such as VOO or SPY, which might be a less dangerous option. From this point I'd like to regularly, monthly, save up.

My question is: is this a smart idea, or are there any flaws I don't see. I'd like to see this as a passive, long term investment. Right now I am sitting on two chairs at once and I don't have the time to learn enough and watch enough the world of finance to start actively working with money. I am aware of generally known risks about ETF, that it is a bit more risky than other options etc. Another question: what would be the procedure, is it really that easy to create an account with a broker (xtb,etoro), put the money there and immediately buy? Is this reliable?

Now for some this probably is the very basic question, but I really have got no one to ask around and as well as I know that it is the better the sooner you start with saving, I am also aware that it might be a bad idea to rush into things and regret in a week or two after finding out and realizing mistakes I don't see.

Edit: naturally I am curious about another suggestions that would you see as a better option

Improve this question
New contributor
Nuwanda is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Nuwanda is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.