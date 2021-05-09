Let's say I have Fund A (A) and Benchmark (B) and the daily closing value of both, stretching back 5 years.

To find the Annualized Tracking Error (ATE), would this method be correct:

Compute percentage change of A's daily value relative to its previous day's value Compute same for B Compute the difference between 1 and 2 Do this for all 5 years worth of daily data. Step 3 will look like a column with ~1250 rows of data Compute the standard deviation of this whole column (stdev.s). Per my understanding this would be the Tracking error for the entire 5 years. Let's call it K To find the Annualized tracking error, annualize the above i.e. Annualized TE= (1+k)^(1/5) - 1

Questions: