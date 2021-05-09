1

I am in California. I successfully filed a chargeback after a merchant repeatedly failed to send a return label after agreeing to an RMA. I now have my money back, but also a product taking up space in my house.

Can I discard/use/sell the product without worrying that the merchant could come after me later? If not, is there some waiting period after which this would be safe?

Improve this question
New contributor
Chris is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

I think the better question is, do you feel right not keeping your end of the bargain when the merchant did?

You wanted a refund and we're willing to return the product. The merchant agreed to refund you and did so. Simply because something got screwed up sending you the RMA label, it doesn't mean you shouldn't hold up your end of the agreement. Do you think it's right getting your money back and keeping the merchandise?

I think an argument could be made that you're acting in bad faith to accept the refund and not return the merchandise, which was the agreement. The legal aspects have to do with your state's laws on this.

To me it all hinges on your personal ethics and a duty (moral) to do the right thing. Contact the merchant, tell them you didn't get the label, and have them send another so you can do what you agreed to. If it was your business then you'd hope your customers would do the right thing under the circumstances, right?

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Chris is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.