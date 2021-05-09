I think the better question is, do you feel right not keeping your end of the bargain when the merchant did?

You wanted a refund and we're willing to return the product. The merchant agreed to refund you and did so. Simply because something got screwed up sending you the RMA label, it doesn't mean you shouldn't hold up your end of the agreement. Do you think it's right getting your money back and keeping the merchandise?

I think an argument could be made that you're acting in bad faith to accept the refund and not return the merchandise, which was the agreement. The legal aspects have to do with your state's laws on this.

To me it all hinges on your personal ethics and a duty (moral) to do the right thing. Contact the merchant, tell them you didn't get the label, and have them send another so you can do what you agreed to. If it was your business then you'd hope your customers would do the right thing under the circumstances, right?