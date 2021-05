What do you call bets where you can trade and cash out early?

For example, recently I saw an Olympics2021 bet, where the current "share" price for the bet is $0.70 and will "expire" to $1 if the Olympics goes ahead, otherwise expires to $0. The current price bring traded is essentially the current odds, and you can long and short to predict human psychology and cash out early if you are happy with your profits.

What do you call this type of bet trading? There must be some name for it?