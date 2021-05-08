Variance over the short-term is a useful way of comparing the risk of investments. Got a home purchase or large medical expense coming up? Better not to have too high variance on your invested savings. 20 with a well-paying job and decades until retirement? Sure, risk the high variance for higher returns.

But if you've got decades or centuries in the market, and you're confident your investments won't fold entirely (though they very well may lose a large portion of their value), how do you reason about comparing variances on potential investments?