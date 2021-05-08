I have two children at university. The eldest is in his second year as a PhD student, the youngest in the third year as an under-graduate. Both have taken out student loans and owe £45,000 (for under-graduate degree as PhD is fully funded) and £42,500 respectively.

I have come into some money and would like to pay off their student loans. Would they have to pay tax on the money? My understanding is that parents are allowed to fund their children's education but I wonder if that should have been done on a term by term basis rather than by a lump sum?

If they have to pay tax would the seven year rule apply?