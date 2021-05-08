Hi I’m confused on what to do I recently was talking to a guy who came to me first on Snapchat wanting me to be his sugar baby so I agreed. Long story short he told me he would be giving me an allowance of 5,000 never did but tried to send me money. But I kinda felt off about the whole deal told him I wasn’t interested anymore and kept begging me back I didn’t care about his money to proceed especially since I never met him so he apparently sent 1000 to me I called him on FaceTime to see him in person and turned out to be someone else the guy looked like from Africa I was like wtf and he keeps trying to claim it was his chef who answered???? That don’t make any sense so I blocked him and he trying to contact me threatening me he wants 1000 he has to pay off his workers that their pissed off him they’re trying to threaten me with the FBI cus I won’t send their 1000 back if he was a sugar daddy he should have enough money to pay them off not asking me for the Money I’ve FaceTimed him he won’t answer claiming he’s working and can’t answer but has the time to text me? I find this BS but I need to know if this is legit or BS?