I noticed that Rapids (RPD) crypto increased by 31,915,000% (market cap: $400bn) in 1 hour yesterday on 8th May. Shortly after (5-10 minutes), the price dropped by 99.6% (market cap: $1.85bn). Why did RPD have this spike and immediate drop?

Another thing I noticed was that the 24h past volume of RPD during the spike was at $480,000 which is extremely higher than the crypto's market cap. A few minutes later, RPD dropped to $10,000 volume in the past 24h. Note that, the usual 24h volume of RPD the past few weeks has been around $1,000. How is it possible for a stock to have a $398bn increase in market cap with only a volume of $480k?