I sometimes read articles where author X presents a new trading strategy, and then shows backtest results to "prove" that the trading strategy was more profitable than some chosen benchmark. (Let's assume that X has no intention to deceive; X did not cherry-pick the data.)

X's premise: If my trading strategy is worthwhile, the backtest will show profitable results.

X's observation: The backtest shows profitable results.

X's conclusion: My trading strategy is worthwhile.

Isn't X committing the logical fallacy of affirming the consequent? For example:

Premise: If an animal is a healthy cat, it will have four legs.

Observation: That horse has four legs.

Conclusion: That horse is a healthy cat.

From my understanding as shown above, backtesting cannot be used to "prove" the validity of a trading strategy. So what is the use of backtests? Is backtesting only useful for disproving trading strategies? What did I get wrong?